Man shot multiple times in front of wife in SE Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife at an apartment parking lot south of Houston's Hobby Airport on Sunday afternoon.

A married couple came back to their apartment along 10200 Telephone Road after a night out, police said.

Investigators said a gunman approached them after they parked and exited their vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot.

The husband was shot about four to five times, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities said he is expected to be OK.

The Houston Police Department did not disclose a motive or description of the suspect.