Man fatally shoots friend's roommate who allegedly assaulted her in NE Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in northeast Harris County after a man was shot after an alleged argument with his roommate's friend on Saturday, according to officials.

The video above is from ABC13's Saturday 9 a.m newscast.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5800 block of Twisted Pine Court after a call of a disturbance between the man and two women who were his roommates.

One of the women called over a friend after the man allegedly hit one of them, preliminary information stated.

The roommate's friend arrived and got into a verbal altercation with the man who lived at the home.

The homeowner retrieved a pistol, causing the friend to grab a weapon, and the two began firing at each other, deputies said.

Officials said that the man who lived with the two women was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that the roommate's friend is currently cooperating with investigators.

Officials did not elaborate on if any charges would be filed or if the case would be referred to a grand jury.