Man shot and killed while sitting with girlfriend in driveway of SW Houston home

Police said the couple was parked in the driveway of a home that belongs to the victim's parents when a person came up to the car and fired one shot, killing the man in his 50s.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 50s is dead after an overnight shooting in the driveway of a southwest Houston home.

Houston police said the victim's girlfriend was with him during the deadly shooting.

It happened in the 15300 block of Ridingwood Drive near Carol Chase Circle just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the couple was sitting inside a white SUV parked in the driveway of a home that belongs to the victim's parents.

At some point, a person came up to the car and fired one shot, killing the victim, according to HPD. The woman was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, HPD said.

First responders arrived at the scene and tried to save the victim but were not successful, police said.

Police said right now, the girlfriend is considered a witness.

"She is a witness at this point," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "So we are questioning and getting all the information we can from her at this time."

Investigators are now searching for surveillance footage that can hopefully offer some clues about exactly what happened and lead to an arrest.

