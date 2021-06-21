Suspect accused of fatally shooting man over PlayStation due in court today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10810252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A shooting that sparked from a dispute over a PlayStation gaming unit has resulted in tragedy.

PADADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, the man accused of fatally shooting another man over a PlayStation is due in court.River Evans, 23, is charged with murder for allegedly killing Victor Alvarado.The shooting happened last Friday at the Pasadena Inn and Suites on Pasadena Boulevard near Southmore at about 7:30 a.m.Investigators say the two men were arguing over the purchase of a PlayStation gaming console when Evans allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Alvarado in the head.Alvarado was transported to HCA Southeast Hospital where he died.Evans is scheduled to appear before a judge at 4 p.m.