Suspect accused of fatally shooting man over PlayStation due in court today

River Evans, 23, is charged with murder for allegedly killing Victor Alvarado.
The shooting happened last Friday at the Pasadena Inn and Suites on Pasadena Boulevard near Southmore at about 7:30 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot in head dies in dispute over PlayStation at Pasadena motel, police say
Investigators say the two men were arguing over the purchase of a PlayStation gaming console when Evans allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Alvarado in the head.
Alvarado was transported to HCA Southeast Hospital where he died.
Evans is scheduled to appear before a judge at 4 p.m.
