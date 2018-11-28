2 men allegedly lured former roommate to home and fatally stabbed him over stolen PlayStation

EMBED </>More Videos

Detectives say two men killed their former roommate because they thought he stole their PlayStation from them.

MAITLAND, Florida --
Authorities in central Florida say a man was stabbed to death by his former housemates over a stolen PlayStation.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said 22-year-old Jake Bilotta and 21-year-old Ian McClurg coaxed the victim, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Barnes, to the home they shared in Maitland. Investigators say he was lured under the premise of going to a party, and then stabbed several times with a chef's knife.

The sheriff says a third housemate called deputies after arriving home and finding Bilotta putting a body in plastic bags.

Lemma says Barnes previously lived at the home and the pair suspected him of stealing the game console.

Bilotta and McClurg were arrested on homicide charges Tuesday. No attorneys are listed on their jail records.

RELATED: Video gamer overheard man raping 15-year-old while playing Grand Theft Auto, police say
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
playstationstabbingmurderu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
Exchange student's family suing parents of Santa Fe HS suspect
Paul Wall says it's difficult to walk after crash in Austin
Teen shot while sleeping on the couch
15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Victim's family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts
Astros manager pays tribute to young fan who died of cancer
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in house fire
Show More
GM to discontinue six cars by the end of 2019
East End coffee shop brews opportunity for intern after prison
H-E-B set to release limited-edition Selena bags next week
Scientist claims 2nd possible pregnancy with gene-edited baby
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
More News