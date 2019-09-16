Man shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting near Katy

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to 24000 blk of Wassail Way (Katy area) for a disturbance. Preliminary info: an Officer-Involved Shooting has occurred. A male has been shot & pronounced deceased. No deputies injured. Limited info at this time. I’ll be enroute to the scene #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xh6uPvs2L8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 15, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Katy, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.It happened in the 24000 block of Wassail Way Sunday afternoon.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were responding to a disturbance call when the man was shot and killed.Gonzalez said no deputies were injured. The victim has not been identified.