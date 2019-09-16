Man shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting near Katy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Katy, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 24000 block of Wassail Way Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were responding to a disturbance call when the man was shot and killed.



Gonzalez said no deputies were injured. The victim has not been identified.
