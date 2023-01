Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

The man was found in the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge Drive with multiple gunshot wounds, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County early Monday morning.

Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies were called to the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge Drive near Bush Intercontinental Airport around 5 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was found with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC13 sent a crew to the scene to gather more information about exactly what happened.