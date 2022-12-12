Man shot and killed during suspected drug deal in northeast Houston, police say

Investigators said the victim tried to flee the scene and made it a short ways before he succumbed to his injuries in the car. Now, police are searching for the gunman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed after a possible drug deal in northeast Houston overnight, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Mesa Drive near Laura Koppe, not far from KIPP Legacy Preparatory School, Houston police said.

Investigators said there was some sort of disagreement or disturbance, possibly over a narcotics transaction, when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

"That member who was shot tried to flee the scene in a gray vehicle, made it a short ways onto Mesa Drive. At that point, he succumbed to the injuries he received from the shooting," Lt. Tim Trometer said.

Investigators did not have a description of the gunman or a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to contact the Houston Police Department.