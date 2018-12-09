Shooting/Homicide Investigation: 15100 Lee Rd. Victim shot in vehicle. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 9, 2018

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead inside a warehouse in northeast Houston.Investigators say officers were dispatched around midnight to a shooting at the 15100 block of Lee Road.Upon arrival, a woman flagged down officers and took them to a property unit where a man was found dead.Police believe multiple shooters were involved as multiple casings with different calibers were found at the location.According to investigators, there was at least one accident in which a vehicle ran into the building but it is unknown if it is connected to the homicide.Police say they don't know the cause of the shooting.At this time, the identity of the victim remains unknown.