Man shot and abducted from northwest Harris County apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a man believed to have been abducted from his northwest Harris County apartment Saturday was found in the trunk of a car nearly 15 miles away, according to sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The body was found at an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Smiling Wood Lane, Gonzalez said.Deputies initially responded to an apartment in the 15000 block of Copper Grove near the Northwest Freeway after a report of a home invasion and shooting.The resident of the apartment had been shot and taken away by the intruders, according to Gonzalez.It wasn't yet known if the victim knew the intruders or what led up to the shooting and abduction.Investigators were at both locations Saturday afternoon working to find out what happened.