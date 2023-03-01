Police waited for the suspect to fill up his car before putting him in handcuffs at a nearby gas station, investigators said. He reportedly had several weapons inside his truck.

Man kicked down door, fired shots into ex's home twice before being tased during arrest, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting up his ex-girlfriend's home in northwest Houston twice on Tuesday is in jail.

Houston police were dispatched to a home on Milwee Street near U.S. 290 around 4 p.m. after a reported drive-by shooting.

Police said a man shot at his ex-girlfriend's home. When officers arrived and searched the area, they couldn't find him.

About an hour and a half later, the man reportedly returned to his girlfriend's house, kicked in the door and fired several shots inside. HPD said he fled in a GMC pickup truck.

Investigators found where the man lives near I-610 in the Timbergrove area and set up surveillance, Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Eventually, officers saw the suspect drive off to a Shell gas station nearby.

Police waited for the suspect to fill his car with gas before putting him in handcuffs, investigators said. Officers used a Taser on the man because he reportedly resisted arrest.

HPD said the man had several weapons inside his truck when he was arrested.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the two shootings, police said.

The District Attorney's Office will determine what charges the man will face. Police expect an aggravated assault charge and possible weapons charges.