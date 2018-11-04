A man has been charged in the shooting of his niece at a home on the south side of town, police say.Authorities say Terrelisha Cole, 21, was shot by her uncle, Leroy Houston, 60, after a heated argument at a home in the 6300 block of Illinois Street near Old Spanish Trail.Houston allegedly walked out of the residence and returned with a gun. As Cole and Houston continued to argue, she entered the bathroom of the residence and slammed the door.Police say Houston then fired a shot through the door and struck Cole in the abdomen.The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition."They were having an argument. Looks like she may have shut the door and one round was fired. We haven't been able to speak to her yet," said Houston police officer Caleb Bowling.A family member told Eyewitness News off camera the woman is her niece. She says the victim is in surgery and is expected to be okay.The family member also told us she was sleeping at the time, but was woken up after that shot was fired.We don't have any details on what the man and his granddaughter were arguing about.A couple of small children, comforted by officers at the scene, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.Houston was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member. He has since bonded out of jail.