Law enforcement in pursuit of vehicle. The vehicle stopped in the 12300 block of FM 149. The suspect exited the vehicle and shot at officers as he fled on foot. A female in the vehicle was detained. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt and a shaved head. pic.twitter.com/3h5HnuSBmp — Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) September 30, 2018

Law enforcement has set up a perimeter, K9 units are on scene and DPS is dispatching a helicopter to assist in locating the suspect.

Suspect is considered armed and dangerous https://t.co/RTO3328iox https://t.co/Xl38VfXYjl — Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) September 30, 2018

Authorities are looking for a man who they say shot at officers during a traffic stop in Montgomery Saturday evening.Police said the incident happened in the 12300 block of FM 149.According to authorities, they were in pursuit of a vehicle when it stopped. A man then exited the vehicle and shot at officers as he fled on foot. A woman in the vehicle was detained during the incident.The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Officers described him as having a shaved head.Law enforcement has set up a perimeter and K9 units are on scene.DPS is dispatching a helicopter to assist in locating the suspect, who is considered to be dangerous.