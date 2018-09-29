MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are looking for a man who they say shot at officers during a traffic stop in Montgomery Saturday evening.
Police said the incident happened in the 12300 block of FM 149.
Law enforcement in pursuit of vehicle. The vehicle stopped in the 12300 block of FM 149. The suspect exited the vehicle and shot at officers as he fled on foot. A female in the vehicle was detained. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt and a shaved head. pic.twitter.com/3h5HnuSBmp— Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) September 30, 2018
According to authorities, they were in pursuit of a vehicle when it stopped. A man then exited the vehicle and shot at officers as he fled on foot. A woman in the vehicle was detained during the incident.
The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Officers described him as having a shaved head.
Law enforcement has set up a perimeter and K9 units are on scene.
Law enforcement has set up a perimeter, K9 units are on scene and DPS is dispatching a helicopter to assist in locating the suspect.— Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) September 30, 2018
Suspect is considered armed and dangerous https://t.co/RTO3328iox https://t.co/Xl38VfXYjl
DPS is dispatching a helicopter to assist in locating the suspect, who is considered to be dangerous.