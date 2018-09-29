POLICE SHOOTING

Man shoots at officers during pursuit near Montgomery, authorities say

Authorities search for man who shot at them during pursuit near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are looking for a man who they say shot at officers during a traffic stop in Montgomery Saturday evening.

Police said the incident happened in the 12300 block of FM 149.


According to authorities, they were in pursuit of a vehicle when it stopped. A man then exited the vehicle and shot at officers as he fled on foot. A woman in the vehicle was detained during the incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Officers described him as having a shaved head.

Law enforcement has set up a perimeter and K9 units are on scene.



DPS is dispatching a helicopter to assist in locating the suspect, who is considered to be dangerous.
