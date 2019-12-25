Man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend at Christmas party

By and
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is on the run after deputies say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say 52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon barged into the party at a home in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive near the Houston National Golf Club around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.



The party wasn't just to celebrate Christmas, the woman who was killed was also celebrating her birthday.

The Sheriff's Office says Simon, her ex-boyfriend, pushed his way inside, grabbed her, and shot her several times.



Investigators found a handgun in the yard, but believe Simon is still armed and dangerous.
The Sheriff's Office says Simon left the scene in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.

A murder warrant has been issued for Simon. He has a mugshot on file with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a prior offense.

52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party Tuesday night.


"This morning we began with a tragedy, the death of a 3-month-old, and today we're closing the evening of Christmas Eve with another tragedy," Sheriff Ed Gonzales said Tuesday night.

Authorities identified the victim as 46-year-old Carolee Dawn Taylor. She died at the scene.



They say about 15 people were at the home when she was shot and killed.

Simon was still on the run Wednesday afternoon, according to Gonzalez.

"We want the public to be safe. If he's watching, we want him to do the right thing and just turn himself in so that we can get this matter resolved," Gonzalez said.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingchristmaswoman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heidi Broussard funeral to be held in Louisiana
Police chief cries after receiving gift honoring Abigail Arias
Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
1 dead, 1 hurt after attempting to rob fireworks stand: HCSO
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
Man dressed as The Grinch 'makes it rain' cash at mall
Show More
Robbery suspect exits bank, throws money at crowd
Here's how your favorite Houston celebrities are celebrating Christmas
Garbage truck driver leaves surprise gift for 2-year-old fan
Pleasant Christmas Day weather with rain returning this weekend
Inmates feel the love with special family visitation program
More TOP STORIES News