Man charged with murder of brother and shooting of nephew in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with the murder of his brother and the shooting of his nephew outside a house in north Houston on Friday.

Fitzgerald Campbell, 55, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member.

According to Houston police, officers responded to a shooting call at the suspect's mother's home in the 800 block of Marcolin Street at about 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 53-year-old Steven Campbell Sr. with at least one gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found 30-year-old Steven Campbell Jr. with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said Fitzgerald was angry, walking in the area with a firearm, when he saw his nephew, Campbell Jr., and shot him.



He then reportedly saw his brother, Campbell Sr., and shot him as well.

It was unclear what exactly caused Fitzgerald to become angry in the first place.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



