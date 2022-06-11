Man shot and killed his brother in front of their mother's home in north Houston, police say

North officers are at a shooting scene 800 Marcolin. Adult male deceased at the scene, second male transported in stable condition. Possible suspect detained. 202 pic.twitter.com/nY7WDZ6eqm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man shot and killed his brother in front of their mother's home in north Houston on Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.At 8:38 p.m., police responded to a fatal shooting at 800 Marcolin Street.Upon arrival, HPD arrested a man after allegedly shooting and killing his brother and grazing his nephew with a bullet. The nephew was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.Shortly after his brother was killed, he chased his nephew around the block while shooting at him, according to HPD.Neighbors tell ABC13 that the victim was "a really great guy."