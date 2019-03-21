Man convicted for injuring children, sentenced to two life sentences

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Adam Lee Thomas was given two life sentences on Feb. 15 after he was convicted of injuring two young children.Judge Patty Maginnis stacked the life sentences, meaning Thomas will not begin serving his second life sentence until he is granted parole on the first sentence.Prosecutors say two young children, ages 2 and 3, were taken to the hospital on Sept. 3, 2017, before being transferred to the Texas Medical Center.The 2-year-old suffered severe head trauma, fractures to his ribs, arms, foot, a liver laceration, a burn, and other injuries.The 3-year-old suffered from severe abdominal trauma requiring surgery, as well as rib fractures, a clavicle fracture, multiple pelvic fractures, and numerous other injuries.The injuries to the children ranged from days to weeks old.Detectives learned that the children had been in the care of Thomas and his girlfriend. They also discovered Thomas had previously abused two other children who were of similar age, in a very similar way, including by burning.During trial, state prosecutors presented text messages from Thomas directing his girlfriend to lie to doctors as evidence.A script written by Thomas also revealed excuses for the children's injuries, and forged letters in an attempt to make detectives believe his girlfriend was lying about him.Prosecutors introduced evidence of the permanent injuries caused to the children, including the permanent mental and physical disabilities caused to the 2-year-old child.Denise Watson, Thomas' girlfriend, cooperated with investigators and testified against him. She pleaded guilty to her role in failing to seek care for the children when she knew they were injured, and received two 10-year prison sentences on March 7, 2019.During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors proved Thomas had a lengthy criminal history, including drug history, a hit-and-run crash causing injuries, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.