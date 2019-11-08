Man sentenced in wife's murder despite 'Sleepwalking defense'

Breaking! Raymond Lazarine sentenced to 75 years for killing his wife. Jury rejected his defense of sleep walking. #abc13 https://t.co/Mto2t7pSKq pic.twitter.com/clGPYDGDHp — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) November 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man convicted of killing his wife and claiming he was sleepwalking has been sentenced to 75 years.Raymond Lazarine was also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine.In December 2013, Lazarine called his son Nathan, urging him to come to his house. Lazarine told Nathan he had a dream that he shot and killed his wife. It apparently wasn't a dream.According to his defense team, on Dec. 18, 2013, Raymond said he was sleepwalking when he shot his 63-year-old wife Debrah a half dozen times, including two shots to her head and one in her back.They claimed because of his sleep-like state, Lazarine's actions were involuntary.Tuesday, prosecutors called 46-year-old Krysta Johns to the stand. Johns is one of Debrah's daughters and Raymond's stepdaughter.First, Johns was shown a picture of her and her mother smiling together. Johns said it was from a trip to a beach house in Galveston.After being shown a picture of her mother from the autopsy report, Johns broke down in tears.Johns answered questions from the state that described Raymond as abusive and a heavy drinker. She also said Raymond was controlling of her mother, his caretaker. She said he had threatened to kill her mother so many times that she was no longer afraid of him when he said it.Johns described one particular incident when she was in high school and she walked into her parents' room. She said her mother was hungover and had asked Raymond for a water. She said when she asked him for a different cup, he got on top of her, pinning her down and held a gun under her chin.The defense called four men to testify Tuesday, all of which had been incarcerated with Lazarine at some point.They were all asked the same question: "Had Lazarine ever exhibited odd behavior?"One by one, the four men testified episodes in which Lazarine was walking in his sleep, both day and night.Lazarine's defense attorney, Feroz Merchant, said he felt it is important people understand we are still learning how the brain works."There are witnesses over there who have seen the manifestation of his sleep disorder, and we thought that would be important for the jury to know," Merchant said.The defense then called on Gayland Machala. He testified that in 2015, he gave Lazarine two separate sleep study tests."He did have a lot of movement in REM. In REM, you are not supposed to be able to move. In REM, you are supposed to be paralyzed," Machala said.Debrah's family told ABC13 they "just want justice."