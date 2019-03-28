Man seen naked in front of Houston Zoo arrested

New video from a woman who was at the zoo for a field trip shows the man strolling in front of the landmark attraction without any clothes.
HPD said officers were called to 6142 Hermann Park Dr. around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, and found the man walking between the golf course and the zoo.
Officers said the man will be evaluated. No word on what charges he may face.
