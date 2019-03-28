naked man

Man seen naked in front of Houston Zoo arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

Man seen naked in front of Houston Zoo arrested

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a man who was seen walking around naked near the Houston Zoo has been taken into custody.

New video from a woman who was at the zoo for a field trip shows the man strolling in front of the landmark attraction without any clothes.

HPD said officers were called to 6142 Hermann Park Dr. around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, and found the man walking between the golf course and the zoo.

Officers said the man will be evaluated. No word on what charges he may face.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.

OTHER 'NAKED MAN' NEWS:
Naked man caught on video at Spring home arrested thanks to social media follower

EMBED More News Videos

Social media tip leads to arrest of naked man caught on camera at home in Spring.



Naked man driving the wrong way down freeway causes traffic nightmare
EMBED More News Videos

Police ID naked man in wrong way crash on I-95. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2019.



Weirdest events that happened on Houston highways
EMBED More News Videos

Some of the weirdest things that have happened on Houston highways

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonhouston police departmentlewdnessnaked manhouston zoo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NAKED MAN
Naked man lurking at home caught thanks to social media follower
Naked man caught on video ringing doorbell in Spring neighborhood
Symphony member charged with peeping and prowling
Weirdest events that happened on Houston highways
TOP STORIES
CRUSH CITY: Astros' bats wake up in opening day win
No drinking water affected as ITC works to cleanup spill
Andre Johnson to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
Chick-fil-A banned from San Antonio airport after vote
Chicago asks Jussie Smollett to pay $130K for cost of investigation
UT suspends Texas Cowboys for hazing after student's death
TIMELINE: Nicholas Cumberland UT hazing death
Show More
3 bars and restaurants headed to Memorial City
Cici's Pizza challenges you to eat 28-inch pizza to win $500
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
Neighbors rescue woman trapped on 2nd story of burning home: VIDEO
Amazon adding 800 high-tech jobs in Austin
More TOP STORIES News