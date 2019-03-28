Man seen naked in front of Houston Zoo arrested

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5220379" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Social media tip leads to arrest of naked man caught on camera at home in Spring.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a man who was seen walking around naked near the Houston Zoo has been taken into custody.New video from a woman who was at the zoo for a field trip shows the man strolling in front of the landmark attraction without any clothes.HPD said officers were called to 6142 Hermann Park Dr. around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, and found the man walking between the golf course and the zoo.Officers said the man will be evaluated. No word on what charges he may face.