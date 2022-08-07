WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man suffers 3rd-degree burns after building fire in north Harris County, officials say

KTRK logo
28 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued a man from a building fire in north Harris County, according to officials.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Early Saturday morning, Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and the Little York Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 300 block of Memory Lane.

HCFMO firefighters said they pulled one man out of the fire.

He was reported to Memorial Hermann with 3rd-degree burns.

The origin and cause investigation is still going. No other injuries were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.