Man suffers 3rd-degree burns after building fire in north Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued a man from a building fire in north Harris County, according to officials.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
Early Saturday morning, Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and the Little York Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 300 block of Memory Lane.
HCFMO firefighters said they pulled one man out of the fire.
He was reported to Memorial Hermann with 3rd-degree burns.
The origin and cause investigation is still going. No other injuries were reported.