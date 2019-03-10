Man robs and tries to sexually assault 83-year-old woman in New York: police

BRONX, New York -- Police are searching for a suspect who robbed and tried to sexually assault an elderly woman Saturday.At about 12:50 p.m., police received a 911 call for an assault at the home.When they arrived, they found an 83-year-old woman with bruising to the face.She told police that a man had knocked on her door and told her he was there to fix a water leak. When she opened the door, the suspect began to strike her in the face and attempted to sexually assault her.He fled with her cell phone.Police have not said whether anyone else was in the apartment at the time, or whether the victim knew the suspect.The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police say the suspect is in his 30s.