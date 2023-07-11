Man walking on sidewalk with bag of groceries in south Houston gets wallet stolen, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brazen robber was caught on camera taking a man's wallet in the middle of the day in south central Houston.
It happened about three weeks ago on a sidewalk outside an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Griggs Road.
Video shows the suspect get out of a car and walk up to a man carrying what appears to be groceries.
There's some dialogue between them, but then that's when the suspect takes his wallet and runs off.
A getaway driver was waiting for the suspect in an older model white Toyota Camry, police said.
If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers.