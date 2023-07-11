Video shows another suspect waiting for the man who took off with the victim's wallet in a getaway car.

Man walking on sidewalk with bag of groceries in south Houston gets wallet stolen, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brazen robber was caught on camera taking a man's wallet in the middle of the day in south central Houston.

It happened about three weeks ago on a sidewalk outside an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Griggs Road.

Video shows the suspect get out of a car and walk up to a man carrying what appears to be groceries.

There's some dialogue between them, but then that's when the suspect takes his wallet and runs off.

A getaway driver was waiting for the suspect in an older model white Toyota Camry, police said.

If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers.