WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man walking on sidewalk with bag of groceries in south Houston gets wallet stolen, video shows

KTRK logo
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 6:50PM
HPD seeking man caught on camera robbing victim on sidewalk
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows another suspect waiting for the man who took off with the victim's wallet in a getaway car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brazen robber was caught on camera taking a man's wallet in the middle of the day in south central Houston.

It happened about three weeks ago on a sidewalk outside an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Griggs Road.

Video shows the suspect get out of a car and walk up to a man carrying what appears to be groceries.

There's some dialogue between them, but then that's when the suspect takes his wallet and runs off.

A getaway driver was waiting for the suspect in an older model white Toyota Camry, police said.

If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW