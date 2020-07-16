Suspect uses 83-year-old's car to run over him, then steals it at Valero in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify the man they say is responsible for punching an 83-year-old man, before using the victim's car to run over him.
This happened on June 28 around 4 p.m. at the Valero gas station on 12298 Beechnut.
Authorities said the victim walked out of the store with his purchase and started his car. Then, he got out of the vehicle and stood outside while smoking a cigarette.
The victim told police that's when the suspect walked up to him and unprovoked, started punching him, causing him to fall to the ground.
As captured in the video above, the suspect gets into the victim's car and starts to pull off, but the victim stands in front in an attempt to get him to stop.
The suspect drives forward anyway, running over the victim. Then, he reverses and leaves.
Later that day, the suspect was captured on video returning to the store. He wore a black shirt, grey pants and red bandanna.
The victim's Toyota Camry was found abandoned on July 1 in the 4000 block of Synott.
The suspect, wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, is described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old. He's 6'0" to 6'2" and weighs 180 to 200 pounds.
If you have any information, you're urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
