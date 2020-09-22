Good Samaritan rescues dad from floating car near Keegans Bayou

"I felt like the car was going to tip over," said the man rescued.
Video shows the front part of the vehicle completely submerged in the water near Keegans Bayou.
SEE RELATED STORY: Drivers abandon vehicles in high water on SH-288 at Holly Hall
Jaime Garcia, a pastor at Bethel Baptist Church, helped the man to safety. He tweeted the video below.
#TropicalStormBeta Rain bands cause #Keegansbayou to go over its banks 11222 Southwest Fwy causing dangerous situation with motorists in floating car @TxStormChasers @weatherchannel #TXwx @Weathernetwork @accuweather @GarofaloWX @WeatherNation @KHOU @SallyRamirez @MSalazarNews pic.twitter.com/WHeekdEn92— Jaime Garcia (@PastorJaimeG) September 22, 2020
Over in West Bellfort and US-59, the rain stopped for the first time around 7:30 a.m. All lanes were shut down as Houston police officers arrived to rescue vehicles that had been stranded overnight.
WATCH: Click below to hear from people who were stranded overnight and finally getting some help Tuesday morning
SEE RELATED: Man hit by car while helping family member in SW Houston
Around 7 a.m., the water was finally underneath the tires of vehicles that were submerged overnight. Tow trucks were spotted also helping at the scene.
While other drivers weren't flooded, they were, however, still stuck on the road waiting out the flooded areas for several hours.
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.