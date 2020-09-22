Weather

Good Samaritan rescues dad from floating car near Keegans Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man on his way to pick up his son was rescued after his car flooded near the Southwest Freeway Monday night.

"I felt like the car was going to tip over," said the man rescued.


Video shows the front part of the vehicle completely submerged in the water near Keegans Bayou.

Jaime Garcia, a pastor at Bethel Baptist Church, helped the man to safety. He tweeted the video below.


Over in West Bellfort and US-59, the rain stopped for the first time around 7:30 a.m. All lanes were shut down as Houston police officers arrived to rescue vehicles that had been stranded overnight.

The video shows the several vehicles that had been stranded on West Bellfort finally getting towed. Here's what some people had to say.



Around 7 a.m., the water was finally underneath the tires of vehicles that were submerged overnight. Tow trucks were spotted also helping at the scene.

While other drivers weren't flooded, they were, however, still stuck on the road waiting out the flooded areas for several hours.

