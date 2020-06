Houston man stops to pray for the safety of Pct. 4 deputies

EMBED >More News Videos More people are taking to the streets as government officials across the country are beginning to implement reforms in the wake of George Floyd's death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the midst of protests and unrest across the country, a man stopped to pray with Harris County Precinct 4 deputies.Constable Mark Herman's Office said deputies were stopped at a gas station on Airtex and the North Freeway when a young man flagged them down.Deputies say the man thanked them for their service and asked if he could pray for their safety.Precinct 4 shared a photo of the moment, showing the man and two deputies standing with their heads bowed."We are thankful for the incredible relationship we have with our community," officials said in a statement.