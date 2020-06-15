Houston man stops to pray for the safety of Pct. 4 deputies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6246099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More people are taking to the streets as government officials across the country are beginning to implement reforms in the wake of George Floyd's death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the midst of protests and unrest across the country, a man stopped to pray with Harris County Precinct 4 deputies.Constable Mark Herman's Office said deputies were stopped at a gas station on Airtex and the North Freeway when a young man flagged them down.Deputies say the man thanked them for their service and asked if he could pray for their safety.Precinct 4 shared a photo of the moment, showing the man and two deputies standing with their heads bowed."We are thankful for the incredible relationship we have with our community," officials said in a statement.