Houston man stops to pray for the safety of Pct. 4 deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the midst of protests and unrest across the country, a man stopped to pray with Harris County Precinct 4 deputies.

Constable Mark Herman's Office said deputies were stopped at a gas station on Airtex and the North Freeway when a young man flagged them down.

Deputies say the man thanked them for their service and asked if he could pray for their safety.

Precinct 4 shared a photo of the moment, showing the man and two deputies standing with their heads bowed.

"We are thankful for the incredible relationship we have with our community," officials said in a statement.

