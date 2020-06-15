Houston man stops to pray for the safety of Pct. 4 deputies

Constable Mark Herman's Office said deputies were stopped at a gas station on Airtex and the North Freeway when a young man flagged them down.
Deputies say the man thanked them for their service and asked if he could pray for their safety.
Precinct 4 shared a photo of the moment, showing the man and two deputies standing with their heads bowed.
"We are thankful for the incredible relationship we have with our community," officials said in a statement.
