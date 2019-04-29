Man posing as customer rapes massage parlor employee: Police

FLUSHING, Queens -- The NYPD is searching for a man who is suspected of raping an employee at a massage parlor in Queens.The suspect walked into the business at 37th Avenue and Main Street in Flushing on Saturday afternoon and asked for a foot massage.Police say once the man was inside the massage room, he pinned the female employee against the bed and raped her.Investigators say he then stole her phone, but dropped it as he fled.Doctors treated the 56-year-old victim at the hospital.