Texas man arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at Walmart

KERRVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities said they have arrested a Kerrville man who was said to have plans to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart.Official said Coleman Thomas Blevins was arrested by deputies with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division on a warrant for a terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury.The 28-year-old was arrested on Friday. According to investigators, Blevins' plan became known to officials after he sent a message confirming his plans to execute the mass shooting.After he was arrested, officials issued a search warrant for his home where they said they found "firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents.""This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think 'That can't happen here', and it was well on the way to happening," said Sheriff Larry Leitha. "Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable."Blevins was also reportedly on an active felony probation which prohibits him from possessing any kind of firearms. He's being held at the Kerr County Jail on a $250,000 bond.