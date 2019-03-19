Louisiana man on FBI's Most Wanted list arrested in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than five years after a deadly shooting in New Orleans, a man on the FBI's Most Wanted list has been arrested, according to Harris County Precinct 4 deputies.Robert Brumfield, 25, was arrested Monday after deputies received a tip that he was at a residence in the 5200 block of Sheriylnn Drive.After attempting to run from officers, he was caught and arrested.Deputies say Brumfield had been wanted since 2013 for a Loomis armed car robbery, and the murder of a Loomis employee at a Chase bank in Louisiana.