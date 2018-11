A man could have been killed when a car crashed into his apartment on Jones Road near Cypress north Houston.The wreck happened at about 4 a.m.The man who lives in that apartment unit said he was having a hard time falling asleep so he moved to the couch. That decision may have saved his life. If he hadn't moved, he would have been in the bedroom where the car landed.Deputies say the driver was taken into custody to be checked out for any signs of intoxication.