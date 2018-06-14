Suspect shoots ex, another man before turning gun on himself in SW Houston, police say

Police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and another man before shooting himself in the head inside an apartment. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man who police say shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend inside a southwest Houston apartment before turning the gun on himself has died.

Ten people were inside the apartment at the time, including five children.

According to authorities, the suspect climbed a second-floor balcony of the complex on Jorine near Imogene, near Highway 59, just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

He then broke into the apartment, shooting his ex, 25-year-old Keyana Dean, and her new boyfriend, 24-year-old Otis Small, officials tell ABC13.

The suspect went to the parking lot, where he shot himself in the head. The 23-year-old man later died at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Police have not yet released his name.

Dean and Small were shot in the shoulder and the arm. They were taken to the hospital. Police say they are expected to survive.

Another man who was inside one of the apartment's bedrooms with his 6-year-old daughter said he heard screaming and then gunshots.

He told his daughter to get under the bed and that he was ready to take a bullet for her. They were not hurt.

We're told the suspect is the father of two of the five children also inside the apartment at the time.

The kids range in age from six months to 14 years old. None of them were injured.

Authorities are investigating what led to the shooting.

Police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and the man she was with before turning the gun on himself.

