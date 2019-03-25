Husband shot wife over what he perceived was her flirting with another man: Court documents

Quality isn’t great—but here’s the full PC doc that discusses possible motive, why HPD 33yr veteran officer allegedly shot Pearland ISD librarian wife. Investigators say he thought she was flirting w another man. Couple’s daughter found Mom dead. #abc13 https://t.co/xTikFI8sUL pic.twitter.com/r53Ihs2mbS — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 25, 2019

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The daughter of a Pearland ISD librarian found shot to death said her dad was upset with her mom because it looked like she was flirting with someone else.Beloved Pearland ISD librarian Belinda Hernandez was found in her kitchen at a home in the 1900 block of Canyon Creek Saturday by her daughter.Her husband, Houston police sergeant Hilario Hernandez, was arrested hours later in Kingsville, Texas, about 100 miles north of the Mexico border in a hotel. He's now facing murder charges.According to court documents, the couple's daughter said she and her husband had been at the house drinking with her parents and a close family friend the night Belinda was found dead. She said her dad believed that her mom was flirting with that friend.The daughter told investigators she noticed something was wrong when she sent her mom a text message to tell her she made it home safely, but her mom didn't respond. She called again, but this time, her dad answered and told her that she was fine and hung up.That worried her, so she and her husband went back to the house and that's when they found Belinda's body face down in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds.A long-time family friend of Belinda shared her memories with ABC13 Eyewitness News, one as recent as Friday afternoon when she saw Belinda at Shadycrest Elementary School."Gave her a hug and you would have never known that anything was wrong. She seemed happy," she said.Belinda and Hilario had been married for more than three decades and have two children together.Meanwhile, Hilario remains in the Brazoria County jail after he was transported from Kingsville. ABC13 exclusively captured the moment he arrived at the jail Sunday afternoon.Houston police said they are cooperating with Pearland police in this investigation.Hilario was with the force for 33 years and worked with the Burglary and Theft division.