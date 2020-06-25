Man shot, killed while trying to break into ex-girlfriend's apartment, HPD says

Northeast officers are at shooting 800 Autumnwood. Adult male victim deceased at the scene. Suspect detained. 202 pic.twitter.com/AZGLAPgItZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after police say he was shot and killed while trying to break into his ex-girlfriend's apartment in east Houston.Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Autumnwood and near the East Freeway.According to police at the scene, the man shot lived at the apartment at one time with his ex-girlfriend."He gets here, he looks inside and he sees that his ex girlfriend is with another guy. So, he starts to break the windows trying to get into the apartment," Lt. R. Wilkins with the Houston Police Department said.The man who was inside the apartment at the time got scared and fired several times, killing the victim.Officers were speaking with the accused shooter.