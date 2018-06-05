Man killed after jumping out of ambulance and running into I-45 traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

Man dies after jumping onto freeway from ambulance in Montgomery County (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was hit and killed after jumping out of an ambulance on I-45 in Conroe.

Medics were taking the 27-year-old man to Conroe Regional Hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the patient started fighting with the medics inside the ambulance, so they pulled over on the shoulder of the freeway to try to get the man under control.

The man actually jumped out of the ambulance onto the main southbound lanes of I-45, but crews managed to get him back under control.

As medics were returning the man to the ambulance, he broke free again. He ran across I-45, jumped over a divider onto the northbound lanes and was hit by two vehicles.

The man died at the scene.

Montgomery County officials believe the man was intoxicated or suffering from a medical issue that impacted his mental state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ambulancecar accidentman killedaccidentConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News