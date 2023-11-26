Man dies after apartment complex shooting on Grand Harbor Drive, deputies investigating

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a death that happened after a shooting Sunday morning at an apartment complex near Katy Fort Bend Road.

It began around 6 a.m. at 24758 Grand Harbor Drive when numerous residents in the apartment reported hearing gunshots, officials said.

When Harris County deputies arrived to the scene, they found a crashed car near the entrance, officers said.

Investigators have determined a man was in his car when he was shot numerous times by an unknown suspect at the entrance.

Fleeing for his life, the man crashed into the gate, hit a tree, exited his car, and ran into his apartment, deputies said.

Once inside, police said, a family member called for help reporting his gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died, police said.

Authorities are unsure of how many times he was shot.

There are no witnesses to the shooting, but investigators managed to find evidence of a shooting near the entrance.

Currently, investigators are waiting on possible video footage of the incident.

Police say in the man's crash, he hit an electrical box and the power went out. Once the electricity is restored, police say they will be able to access to the video.