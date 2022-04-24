Security guard fatally shoots man outside of bar after argument in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard fatally shot a man outside of a bar Saturday night according to Houston Police.Officers received a call at 2:18 a.m. about a shooting at the 042 Lounge located at the 13700 block of Westheimer.Officers said the man and security guard got into an argument, that's when the man went to his car and got a gun.After the man, who had been a patron at the bar, retrieved a gun from his car, the guard shot and killed him, according to officers.It is unclear whether shots were exchanged, Houston Police Commander Trey Coleman said.Investigators will determine if any criminal charges will be filed.