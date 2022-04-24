man killed

Security guard fatally shoots man outside of bar after argument in west Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Security guard shoots and kill bar patron after a disturbance outside 042 lounge on Westheimer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard fatally shot a man outside of a bar Saturday night according to Houston Police.

Officers received a call at 2:18 a.m. about a shooting at the 042 Lounge located at the 13700 block of Westheimer.

Officers said the man and security guard got into an argument, that's when the man went to his car and got a gun.

After the man, who had been a patron at the bar, retrieved a gun from his car, the guard shot and killed him, according to officers.

It is unclear whether shots were exchanged, Houston Police Commander Trey Coleman said.

Investigators will determine if any criminal charges will be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston police departmentfightman killedman shotsecurityguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Former Rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg killed in car crash
2 people dead in house fire in NW Harris County
Young man found shot to death in NE Harris County
"He knew": mother says her son warned her he would be murdered
TOP STORIES
2 people dead in house fire in NW Harris County
Meet League City's own 'Dash Gordon'
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead
Woman shot to death in crowded apartment, authorities say
Warm, breezy Sunday with rain chances returning Monday
Young boy found in car with man who had been shot to death
Former Rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg killed in car crash
Show More
Search continues for soldier that went missing in river
Melissa Lucio's supporters hold nationwide rallies
JSX hop-on jet service takes off with nonstop flights starting at $229
HPD uses spike strips to stop woman driving during 30 minute chase
Girl dies after grandma made her drink whiskey as mom watched: police
More TOP STORIES News