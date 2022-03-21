man killed

ABC13 learns the identity of man killed in red garage at the Galleria Saturday

Police have not arrested the man who shot 34-year-old Joseph Lockhart

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has learned the identity of a man who was killed in the Galleria red parking garage on Saturday as 34-year-old Joseph A. Lockhart, according to HPD.

Police tell ABC13 that Lockhart died from a bullet wound to his chest after running away from the person who shot him, before being struck by a car that was fleeing from the gunfire.

Lockhart was believed to have been in a fight with other men before being hit, police say.

The driver of the car that struck Lockhart isn't believed to have been involved in the fight.

Police are looking for two unidentified males seen in a surveillance photograph who were with the victim before he was shot. Investigators say that they are not suspects nor are they facing any charges.

The person who shot Lockhart has not been arrested by police.

If you recognize either of the men in the photograph, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



