Man killed in 5-car accident involving disabled vehicle in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A man inside the disabled car was killed and a woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A deadly 5-car accident had the West Loop near Beechnut closed for several hours overnight.

Police tell ABC13 that 2 people were in a disabled car, in a moving lane of traffic, just before 2 a.m. this morning.

One vehicle tried to avoid hitting the car but couldn't.

That set off a chain reaction and three more vehicles crashed.

A man inside the disabled car was killed. A woman also in the car was taken to a hospital in critical condition. At this point police don't know if alcohol may have also been a factor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcar accidentshighwaysfatal crashHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Flames shooting from Chuy's restaurant roof: witness
Rockets to trade Carmelo Anthony to Chicago, sources say
How to help Houston's furloughed federal workers
Videos show fuller picture of DC clash involving students
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
Jayme Closs rescued herself - Should she get the reward?
Show More
ROAD TRIP! Buc-ee's opens 1st location outside of Texas
MLK Day Parade held in downtown Houston
Locals who knew MLK remember his life
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
'Help me:' Woman whispers to deputies who came to front door
More News