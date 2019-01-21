A deadly 5-car accident had the West Loop near Beechnut closed for several hours overnight.Police tell ABC13 that 2 people were in a disabled car, in a moving lane of traffic, just before 2 a.m. this morning.One vehicle tried to avoid hitting the car but couldn't.That set off a chain reaction and three more vehicles crashed.A man inside the disabled car was killed. A woman also in the car was taken to a hospital in critical condition. At this point police don't know if alcohol may have also been a factor.