Man shot to death during fight with neighbor over broken car windows in E. Harris County: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight between neighbors that started Wednesday night and carried over into the morning ended with one of them dead in the Cloverleaf area of east Harris County, officials said.

Around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the Casa Villa Apartments at 803 Nancy Rose, near Woodforest and Beltway 8.

Authorities say the fight boiled over when one of the men found his car windows damaged. At some point, the 28-year-old victim, Demetrius Lee, forced his way into the 25-year-old suspect's apartment.

Accused shooter in deadly neighbor dispute taken into custody.



Deputies say that's when Lee was shot. He died in the doorway.

"When I made it here, my brother was laying on the ground, and there was a paramedic pumping my brother's chest," said Robert Lee, the victim's older brother. "My brother was unresponsive, he wasn't breathing, nothing."

The alleged shooter left the scene, but returned hours later.

On Thursday afternoon, the alleged shooter was watching from afar as Lee's family spoke about his death.

"If it was self-defense, you would not left the scene," Lee said. "You left the scene and now you're coming back."




Sheriff investigators arrived back on the scene of the shooting around 5 p.m. and took the alleged shooter into custody. After they questioned him for 30 minutes, he was released.

Then 15 minutes passed, and deputies re-arrested him.

Sheriff investigators say the alleged shooter was being arrested for giving law enforcement false information. That specific charge is not related to the shooting.

Investigators were able to recover a gun they believe was used in the shooting.

Any charges related to the death of Demetrius Lee will be determined by a Harris County Grand Jury.

