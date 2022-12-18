Man killed after being hit by car while fixing engine on Hwy 249, Houston police say

A man was killed while trying to repair his car after being hit by another driver along the Tomball Parkway on Sunday, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died while trying to repair his car along the Tomball Parkway near the Willowbrook area on Sunday, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said a man got out of his Honda sedan after it stalled in the main lanes just before Greens Road at about midnight.

Investigators said another driver in an SUV didn't see the stalled car and hit the sedan from behind.

The man who was working on his engine was thrown over his sedan and struck by the SUV.

"Unfortunately, in this area of the freeway, some lights haven't been working in some time, according to a patrol officer I talked to. This area of the freeway is incredibly dark right now," HPD Sgt. David Rose said.

The person who was working on their car died at the scene.

The SUV driver was also hurt and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver is being tested to determine if she was intoxicated at the time of the wreck.