fatal shooting

Man shot and killed in apartment while family was in next room, HPD says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed as his common-law wife was inside an apartment with their 2-year-old daughter in east Houston, police say.

Officers arrived at about 2:30 a.m. to the Timber Ridge Apartments off I-10 at Federal, where they say they found 24-year-old Juan Ruffin with gunshot wounds and lying face down in the living room. Ruffin died.

The woman, who told police she was the victim's common-law wife, said she was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting with the child and claims she came face-to-face with the masked intruder.

According to an initial statement the woman gave police, she said she was breastfeeding the toddler when she heard commotion in the apartment.

When she saw the intruder, she barricaded herself inside the bathroom with the child.

After the suspect left, the woman drove to a family member's house, but later returned to the scene, where police had already arrived.

She is now one of two people being questioned in the case.

"Upon our initial investigation and walking the scene, it appears we found some narcotics. We don't know if the narcotics are directly related or involved, but there was narcotics and some money and other things found in the house," said HPD Detective Kyle Heaverlo.

Investigators don't have a suspect description, and it's still unclear if there were any signs of forced entry.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootingintrudershootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
3rd man arrested, released after Sacramento mass shooting
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
2 suspects in custody in connection to 16-year-old's murder
HPD releases surveillance video showing man wanted for questioning
TOP STORIES
Suspected drunk driver dies after crash with sheriff's deputy
Twin brothers accused of carjacking Cypress mom
MLB approved electronic device in effort to eliminate sign stealing
Wind Advisory in effect as cool front races through Texas
Wanted suspect abused child over 2-year period, victim's mom says
Ex-Trump officials urge Gov. Abbott to declare border 'invasion'
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Show More
Man attempted to abduct 3 girls in Pasadena and Deer Park, police say
Funeral plans announced for Pct. 7 deputy killed in fiery crash
Biden Nominates first woman to lead US military branch
42 previously unknown genes discovered for Alzheimer's disease
FDA panel considers what COVID boosters we'll need next
More TOP STORIES News