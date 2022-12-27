Man shot and killed during bar fight on Park Place Boulevard in southeast Houston, police say

Investigators said it's unclear if the man was involved in the fight or was just an innocent bystander. Most of the witnesses scattered before police arrived.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed outside a bar in southeast Houston.

Law enforcement officers were flagged down around 2 a.m. Tuesday that a man had been shot right outside the door to Palmas bar on Park Place Boulevard near Reveille Street.

Although that's when police were called, investigators said it was unclear exactly what time the shooting happened.

Investigators believe the deadly shooting likely stemmed from an argument inside the bar.

Police said there were at least 10 people around when multiple shots were fired. Investigators found four shell casings on the ground.

The victim was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are still unanswered questions about the moments that led up to the deadly shooting.

"It's not clear if [ the argument ] was between the suspect and the complainant, or if the complainant was just an innocent bystander who took the shots, or got shot outside the bar, or even might have gotten shot inside the bar," Det. Shawn Overstreet said.

Investigators said most of the witnesses left before talking to police and they were only able to talk to a bartender and the owner of the bar.

Detectives said they are hopeful they can gather surveillance footage in the area.

