Man shot to death by ex-wife's current husband in east Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death by his ex-wife's current husband outside of their apartment in east Harris County on Sunday night, according to deputies.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it happened after 9 p.m. on Normandy near Woodforest.

Investigators said the ex-husband was dropping off a child with his ex-wife when the two adults got into an argument. That's when the woman's current husband intervened and things got physical between the two men.

The woman's husband pulled out a gun and started shooting at the ex-husband, killing him.

Deputies said it will be up to a grand jury to decide if any charges will be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimeshootingapartmentman shotman killeddomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas Republicans seek to toss 127k drive-thru votes
Apply now for $1,200 in Harris Co. COVID-19 relief
Cool start to the work week with mild afternoon temps
Eta is now a category 2 hurricane
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old
Innocent driver's car split in half after crash during short chase
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Show More
Texas employees can vote during the work day tomorrow
Houston family of 5 that was homeless now in new home
What happens after you hit 'cast ballot' in Texas?
COVID-19 vaccine: When is it coming & is it safe for kids?
Houston Open returns to Memorial Park after 57 years
More TOP STORIES News