Man shot to death by ex-wife's current husband in east Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death by his ex-wife's current husband outside of their apartment in east Harris County on Sunday night, according to deputies.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it happened after 9 p.m. on Normandy near Woodforest.Investigators said the ex-husband was dropping off a child with his ex-wife when the two adults got into an argument. That's when the woman's current husband intervened and things got physical between the two men.The woman's husband pulled out a gun and started shooting at the ex-husband, killing him.Deputies said it will be up to a grand jury to decide if any charges will be filed.