15-year-old charged in shooting death of 18-year-old at SW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old suspect has been charged with murder after police say an 18-year-old was shot to death at a southwest Houston apartment complex last year.

Houston police said the deadly shooting happened at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2022, at 9550 Deering Drive.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Patrick Jackson, Jr., was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk inside the complex, according to police.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced Jackson dead.

Detectives learned that the shooting stemmed from a possible dispute between Jackson Jr. and the suspect, who allegedly shot him and fled the scene.

The 15-year-old suspect was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation on a murder charge, HPD said.

Authorities said he was in custody for an unrelated charge.