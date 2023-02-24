Man injured in explosion after trying to light BBQ pit with gas can in NE Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been taken to the hospital after suffering injuries from an explosion in northeast Harris County, according to Constable Mike Herman's Office.

The video above is from ABC13's live streaming channel.

Constable deputies responded to a call regarding a gas explosion in the 8500 block of Sports Haven Drive.

Heavy police presence was seen in the area as emergency crews shut down West Lake Houston Parkway.

According to the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department, a man attempted to use a gas can to light a BBQ pit, causing the explosion.

According to officials, the man sustained severe injuries and was transported via Life Flight.

The case is currently under investigation, officials said.