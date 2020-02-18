Man impaled by fence after hitting deer in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A collision with a deer in the road turned into a much more grim situation Tuesday morning when a man was impaled by a fence post.
It happened south of New Waverly on Highway 75 near Shepard Hill Road around 4 a.m.
The driver of a Chevrolet pickup was driving when he hit the animal and ran off the road, according to authorities. That's when he crashed into a fence at a trailer sales company.
Firefighters from North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly found the pickup tangled in the fence and a fence post that had gone completely through the man's body in the abdominal area.
It took crews close to 30 minutes to free the man. He had to be transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center with part of the fence still in his body.
He was in critical condition, authorities said.
In the most recent report from TxDOT, more than 8,800 crashes in the state involved wild animals on the road in 2018. One hundred twenty-five of those caused serious injuries and 12 of them were fatal.
