Man impaled by fence after hitting deer in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A collision with a deer in the road turned into a much more grim situation Tuesday morning when a man was impaled by a fence post.

It happened south of New Waverly on Highway 75 near Shepard Hill Road around 4 a.m.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup was driving when he hit the animal and ran off the road, according to authorities. That's when he crashed into a fence at a trailer sales company.

Firefighters from North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly found the pickup tangled in the fence and a fence post that had gone completely through the man's body in the abdominal area.

RELATED: Man survives being impaled by pole after crash in Pasadena

It took crews close to 30 minutes to free the man. He had to be transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center with part of the fence still in his body.

He was in critical condition, authorities said.

In the most recent report from TxDOT, more than 8,800 crashes in the state involved wild animals on the road in 2018. One hundred twenty-five of those caused serious injuries and 12 of them were fatal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycar crashcar accidentdeerman injuredtraffic accidentfreak accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patchy morning fog, evening cold front in Houston
Man takes bath in Wendy's restaurant sink
Ex-boyfriend shoots woman multiple times in NW Harris County
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
10-year prison sentence handed down to Harvey contractor
Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar
Show More
How to background check your online dates for free
Dale Earnhardt's death led to changes for driver, fan safety
Robert Durst faces start of trial in murder of best friend
Boy allegedly tortured by grandparents to be buried in Texas
Meet NASA's first ever South Asian female flight director
More TOP STORIES News