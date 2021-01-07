Man killed in hit-and-run while walking on Fairmont Parkway in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 8 deputies are investigating after a man was hit and killed in La Porte overnight, and a possible suspect came forward.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, a deputy was driving on Fairmont Parkway near Driftwood when he reportedly saw a body on the side of the road.

The deputy stopped and found a man dead.

Deputies believe the man was struck by a car, but the driver kept going.

They say there was no one around during the incident, and they do not have any known witnesses.

Later Thursday morning, deputies say a man went to the La Porte police station and claimed he thought he struck a deer. Deputies are working to determine if it was the same incident.

La Porte police and Harris County Precinct 8 deputies are working together to investigate the incident.

Authorities did not release the identification of the suspect.
