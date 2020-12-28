Man dies after series of US-290 crashes end with him being struck by Pct. 4 deputy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after a series of accidents led to him being struck by a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy overnight.

Houston Police Assistant Chief Ben Tien said the victim was believed to be traveling in the westbound lanes of US-290 near Tidwell around 2:00 a.m., and tried to change lanes, but ended up hitting another car.

The victim's car then spun out of control and was struck by a third car, according to Tien.



During the crash, the man was ejected from his vehicle and thrown into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

In the same moment, a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy was traveling in the eastbound lanes, transporting a suspect in a previous incident to jail.

The deputy struck the victim just after he landed in the eastbound lanes, according to Tien.

The victim died at the scene.



Authorities believe the victim may have had a passenger in his car, but are continuing to investigate the details.

The deputy and person in custody were not injured, according to Tien. The driver of the third car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are also working to determine if alcohol may have been a factor in the crashes.

Tien said he saw dashcam video, and the victim landed right in front of the deputy's vehicle before he was struck.

US-290 is closed in both directions from Beltway 8 to Tidwell as authorities continue to investigate the scene.

Expect major delays during your morning commute.

