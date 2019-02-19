Former Cheesecake employee charged for recording women's restroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Herman Watson was charged with filming women as they undressed and used the restroom at a Cheesecake Factory

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Herman Watson was charged with filming women as they undressed and used the restroom at a Woodlands Cheesecake Factory where he was employed.

Watson was arrested and plead guilty in court to the allegations.

He is now serving a 20-day sentence at the Montgomery County Jail for an invasive visual recording offense which was dropped from a felony to a Class A misdemeanor.

According to court records, in Nov. 2018, a female employee at the Cheesecake Factory at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive was using the female staff-designated restroom when she noticed a mobile phone facing the toilet and placed under a tampon dispenser. Before spotting the phone, the employee had removed her pants and undergarments and sat on the toilet the camera faced.

The employee found that the phone had captured video footage of her "intimate area" as well as other females as they used the restroom, documents state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
employmentarrestHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What personnel files say about officer in deadly raid
Deadly raid leads to change on no-knock warrants
Small puppy shot multiple times in Spring neighborhood
Surviving dog from deadly HPD raid to get new home
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
Woman told to stop speaking Spanish at retirement community
$1,000 vanishes from aging woman's bank through Zelle
Make your own artwork at this Cypress DIY social studio
Show More
Home with 'Impeach Trump' sign vandalized on camera
Softball coach charged after alleged attack on grandmother
Going to rodeo cookoff? Don't forget umbrellas and coats!
11-year-old arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
More News