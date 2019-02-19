Herman Watson was charged with filming women as they undressed and used the restroom at a Woodlands Cheesecake Factory where he was employed.Watson was arrested and plead guilty in court to the allegations.He is now serving a 20-day sentence at the Montgomery County Jail for an invasive visual recording offense which was dropped from a felony to a Class A misdemeanor.According to court records, in Nov. 2018, a female employee at the Cheesecake Factory at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive was using the female staff-designated restroom when she noticed a mobile phone facing the toilet and placed under a tampon dispenser. Before spotting the phone, the employee had removed her pants and undergarments and sat on the toilet the camera faced.The employee found that the phone had captured video footage of her "intimate area" as well as other females as they used the restroom, documents state.