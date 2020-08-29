Coronavirus

Mixed COVID-19 test results keeps New Caney grandfather out from work

By
NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A New Caney grandfather is frustrated by the number of COVID-19 tests he's had to take and the difference in results.

"Who's right and who's wrong here?," asked Freddy Heinen. "Six, seven, eight, nine positive and two negative," he told ABC13.

Heinen has been off work since June 26.

He said when a coworker tested positive, his employer paid for all employees to get tested.

His result was positive. Since then, he's had a mix of results. The problem is his employer requires two negative results before returning to work.

"Do I just keep going back? Keep going back? Keep going back? Who's in charge here?," Heinen asked.

Dr. Pedro Piedra, a professor of molecular virology and microbiology and pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, discourages people from shopping around for tests.

"That adds another variable to something that is already complicated enough," Piedra said. "For better consistency, if you start testing with a particular lab, continue testing with that lab because they're going to use the same equipment and test every time."

He also said each person sheds the virus differently, which explains why some people test positive for a longer period time and others don't.

"That's the host, the individual. There's variability between individuals," Piedra explained.

Heinen's most recent test was negative. He hopes to go back to work after Labor Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew caneycoronavirus testingcoronavirusdoctorsjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Baylor students on experiences with COVID-19 precautions
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
600,000 Texans may get electricity shut off Oct. 1
Texas schools must file weekly reports on COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump heads to Texas and LA to tour Laura devastation
8-year-old boy and dad's girlfriend shot during road rage
Mother and 6-year-old son burned in fiery Grand Pkwy crash
Drunk driver found with bags of stolen mail on Katy Freeway
Dangerous heat this weekend, front approaches next week
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Celebrities react to death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
Show More
Makeshift memorial left where Maliyah Bass lived
How to help Hurricane Laura victims
H-E-B Mobile Kitchen deployed to SE Texas
3 dead when generator used inside Texas game room
'Loyal, brave, true': Everything to know about 'Mulan' on Disney+
More TOP STORIES News