Gun recovered from deadly SW Houston apartment complex shooting, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death near an apartment pool in southwest Houston, and according to police, they don't have a lot of details about the victim.

Officers were called at about 11 p.m. Monday to the 6400 block of Bankside Drive near Fondren and West Bellfort.

Witnesses heard gunshots and called police.

Officers said they found a gun at the scene but have no information on a possible suspect.